A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), As It Continued To Fall -77.76% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)’s traded shares were 2.09 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.49, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.17% or -$1.29. The 52-week high for the BYND share is $84.56, that puts it down -483.57 from that peak though still a striking 20.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.56. The company’s market capitalization is $860.71M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.0 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.33 million shares over the past three months.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) trade information

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) registered a -8.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.17% in intraday trading to $14.49 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.59%, and it has moved by 6.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.64%. The short interest in Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is 23.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.79 day(s) to cover.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Beyond Meat Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) shares have gone down -45.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -100.00% against 21.90.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -46.20%. While earnings are projected to return -240.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

BYND Dividends

Beyond Meat Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)’s Major holders

Beyond Meat Inc. insiders own 8.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.41%, with the float percentage being 62.95%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 407 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 8.43 million shares (or 13.24% of all shares), a total value of $201.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.56 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $133.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $40.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.45 million, or about 2.27% of the stock, which is worth about $34.64 million.