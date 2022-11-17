A -159.7% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO)

During the last session, Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)’s traded shares were 1.08 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.28% or -$0.48. The 52-week high for the NTCO share is $12.34, that puts it down -163.11 from that peak though still a striking 2.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.57. The company’s market capitalization is $3.23B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 631.49K shares over the past three months.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. NTCO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) trade information

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) registered a -9.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.28% in intraday trading to $4.69 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.94%, and it has moved by -13.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.94%. The short interest in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) is 1.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.83 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.57, which implies an increase of 45.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.50 and $12.18 respectively. As a result, NTCO is trading at a discount of -159.7% off the target high and 4.05% off the low.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Natura &Co Holding S.A. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) shares have gone down -31.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -216.13% against -5.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -137.50% this quarter and then drop -11.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.01 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.49 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.82 billion and $2.08 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 10.50% and then jump by 19.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -292.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 7.13% per annum.

NTCO Dividends

Natura &Co Holding S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)’s Major holders

Natura &Co Holding S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.41%, with the float percentage being 7.41%. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 112 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 31.18 million shares (or 4.51% of all shares), a total value of $162.45 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.12 million shares, is of Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.’s that is approximately 1.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $63.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) shares are U.S. Global Investors-Global Luxury Goods Fund and DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that U.S. Global Investors-Global Luxury Goods Fund owns about 60000.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 49497.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $0.3 million.