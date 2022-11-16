Why Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2022

In today’s recent session, 2.8 million shares of the Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.09, and it changed around -$0.37 or -2.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.28B. MAT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.99, offering almost -57.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.51, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 3.39% since then. We note from Mattel Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.27 million.

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) trade information

Instantly MAT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.09% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.91 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.02% year-to-date, but still up 0.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) is -12.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.46 day(s).

Mattel Inc. (MAT) estimates and forecasts

Mattel Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.41 percent over the past six months and at a 5.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -11.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -41.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 62.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.71 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Mattel Inc. to make $1.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.79 billion and $1.04 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.70%. Mattel Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 614.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 12.30% per year for the next five years.

MAT Dividends

Mattel Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 07 and February 13.

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.49% of Mattel Inc. shares, and 99.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.30%. Mattel Inc. stock is held by 500 institutions, with Primecap Management Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 12.65% of the shares, which is about 44.82 million shares worth $761.84 million.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc., with 9.39% or 33.29 million shares worth $565.81 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 27.36 million shares worth $465.01 million, making up 7.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 23.17 million shares worth around $393.83 million, which represents about 6.54% of the total shares outstanding.