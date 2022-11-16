Why First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2022

In the last trading session, 2.03 million shares of the First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) were traded, and its beta was 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $159.63, and it changed around $6.0 or 3.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.76B. FSLR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $161.64, offering almost -1.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $59.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.66% since then. We note from First Solar Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.12 million.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) trade information

Instantly FSLR has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 160.56 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.58%. The company’s shares are currently up 83.15% year-to-date, but still up 8.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) is 34.96% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $167.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 4.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FSLR is forecast to be at a low of $137.00 and a high of $233.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -45.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) estimates and forecasts

First Solar Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 144.08 percent over the past six months and at a -110.27% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -2.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -97.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 185.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -10.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $875.36 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect First Solar Inc. to make $660.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $907.32 million and $367.04 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 79.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.30%. First Solar Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 17.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.64% per year for the next five years.

FSLR Dividends

First Solar Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 27.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.20% of First Solar Inc. shares, and 80.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.13%. First Solar Inc. stock is held by 734 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 14.80% of the shares, which is about 15.77 million shares worth $1.07 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.74% or 9.32 million shares worth $635.05 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.89 million shares worth $381.64 million, making up 2.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.82 million shares worth around $192.23 million, which represents about 2.65% of the total shares outstanding.