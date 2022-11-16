Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.48 million shares of the Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) were traded, and its beta was 0.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.37, and it changed around $0.19 or 5.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $141.41M. FREE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.50, offering almost -270.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.98% since then. We note from Whole Earth Brands Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 285.24K.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended FREE as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Whole Earth Brands Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) trade information

Instantly FREE has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.49 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -68.62% year-to-date, but still down -5.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) is -3.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.31 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.29, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 67.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FREE is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -345.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -107.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -52.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1,500.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $133.42 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Whole Earth Brands Inc. to make $138.28 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.20%.

FREE Dividends

Whole Earth Brands Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.04% of Whole Earth Brands Inc. shares, and 71.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.46%. Whole Earth Brands Inc. stock is held by 137 institutions, with Rubric Capital Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.54% of the shares, which is about 3.58 million shares worth $22.22 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.16% or 2.58 million shares worth $16.02 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.04 million shares worth $6.43 million, making up 2.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.81 million shares worth around $3.12 million, which represents about 1.94% of the total shares outstanding.