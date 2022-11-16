Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 4.2 million shares of the Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) have been traded, and its beta is 0.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $148.45, and it changed around $1.01 or 0.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $399.57B. WMT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $160.77, offering almost -8.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $117.27, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.0% since then. We note from Walmart Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.88 million.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) trade information

Instantly WMT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.69% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 150.27 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.21%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.90% year-to-date, but still up 3.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is 12.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.85 day(s).

Walmart Inc. (WMT) estimates and forecasts

Walmart Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.25 percent over the past six months and at a -9.60% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -13.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -9.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -4.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 26 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $147.39 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 26 analysts expect Walmart Inc. to make $158.76 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.10%. Walmart Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 2.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 4.62% per year for the next five years.

WMT Dividends

Walmart Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.52 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.24. It is important to note, however, that the 1.52% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 48.40% of Walmart Inc. shares, and 32.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.52%. Walmart Inc. stock is held by 3,192 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.73% of the shares, which is about 128.34 million shares worth $15.6 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.46% or 93.86 million shares worth $11.41 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 40.53 million shares worth $4.93 billion, making up 1.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 31.07 million shares worth around $3.78 billion, which represents about 1.14% of the total shares outstanding.