UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 3.26 million shares of the UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) were traded, and its beta was 1.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.99, and it changed around $0.16 or 3.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $731.33M. TIGR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.77, offering almost -55.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.29% since then. We note from UP Fintech Holding Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.19 million.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information

Instantly TIGR has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.20 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.04%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.63% year-to-date, but still up 27.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) is 41.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.66 day(s).

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -19.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $52.63 million in revenue for the current quarter. 0 analysts expect UP Fintech Holding Limited to make $53.48 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $81.28 million and $89.97 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -35.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -40.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.90%.

TIGR Dividends

UP Fintech Holding Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 28 and December 02.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.81% of UP Fintech Holding Limited shares, and 5.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.48%. UP Fintech Holding Limited stock is held by 82 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.29% of the shares, which is about 1.94 million shares worth $9.14 million.

Bank of America Corporation, with 0.64% or 0.95 million shares worth $4.49 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.9 million shares worth $2.96 million, making up 0.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $0.58 million, which represents about 0.12% of the total shares outstanding.