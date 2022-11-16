UAVS Stock Forecast 2022: AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 22.22%

In today’s recent session, 0.63 million shares of the AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) have been traded, and its beta is 3.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.54, and it changed around -$0.04 or -5.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $48.00M. UAVS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.69, offering almost -398.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.42, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.22% since then. We note from AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 906.69K.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) trade information

Instantly UAVS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.72% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5900 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.47%. The company’s shares are currently down -63.27% year-to-date, but still up 12.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) is 31.49% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.72 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $453.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UAVS is forecast to be at a low of $453.75 and a high of $453.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -83927.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -83927.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 61.10%.

UAVS Dividends

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.48% of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. shares, and 10.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.73%. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stock is held by 79 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.06% of the shares, which is about 2.67 million shares worth $1.44 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.33% or 1.16 million shares worth $0.63 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.36 million shares worth $0.74 million, making up 1.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.08 million shares worth around $0.59 million, which represents about 1.24% of the total shares outstanding.