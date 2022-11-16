Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.63 million shares of the Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) were traded, and its beta was 1.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.86, and it changed around $0.38 or 2.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.10B. TROX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.95, offering almost -74.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.37% since then. We note from Tronox Holdings plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.41 million.

Tronox Holdings plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended TROX as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tronox Holdings plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) trade information

Instantly TROX has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.26 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.16% year-to-date, but still up 16.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) is 16.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.95 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.73, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TROX is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $27.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -81.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 32.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) estimates and forecasts

Tronox Holdings plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -19.06 percent over the past six months and at a 3.49% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -58.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -45.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $669.66 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Tronox Holdings plc to make $684.34 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $884 million and $965 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -24.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -29.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.50%. Tronox Holdings plc earnings are expected to increase by -72.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 6.41% per year for the next five years.

TROX Dividends

Tronox Holdings plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 14 and February 20. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.36 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.50. It is important to note, however, that the 3.36% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.85% of Tronox Holdings plc shares, and 68.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.92%. Tronox Holdings plc stock is held by 324 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 14.33% of the shares, which is about 22.13 million shares worth $328.83 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.97% or 12.31 million shares worth $182.86 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.44 million shares worth $51.07 million, making up 2.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.95 million shares worth around $43.85 million, which represents about 1.91% of the total shares outstanding.