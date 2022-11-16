TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.31 million shares of the TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) were traded, and its beta was 0.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.23, and it changed around $0.06 or 5.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $69.52M. GLG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.55, offering almost -188.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.21% since then. We note from TD Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 176.33K.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) trade information

Instantly GLG has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2700 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.74% year-to-date, but still up 6.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) is 10.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.66 day(s).

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $300.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GLG is forecast to be at a low of $300.00 and a high of $300.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -24290.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -24290.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 60.30%.

GLG Dividends

TD Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on June 04.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.89% of TD Holdings Inc. shares, and 0.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.70%. TD Holdings Inc. stock is held by 12 institutions, with Millennium Management Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.03% of the shares, which is about 70013.0 shares worth $88181.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.03% or 94560.0 shares worth $0.12 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.