Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In today’s recent session, 4.97 million shares of the Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) have been traded, and its beta is -1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.85, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.24M. SBFM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.02, offering almost -1902.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.62, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.06% since then. We note from Sunshine Biopharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 472.57K.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) trade information

Instantly SBFM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.98% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9600 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -92.84% year-to-date, but still up 14.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) is -12.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.64 day(s).

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 62.70%.

SBFM Dividends

Sunshine Biopharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 04.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.08% of Sunshine Biopharma Inc. shares, and 2.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.65%. Sunshine Biopharma Inc. stock is held by 12 institutions, with Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.11% of the shares, which is about 0.57 million shares worth $0.48 million.

Bank of Montreal/Can/, with 0.01% or 30000.0 shares worth $25589.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.57 million shares worth $0.48 million, making up 0.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 20179.0 shares worth around $17212.0, which represents about 0.00% of the total shares outstanding.