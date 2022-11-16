Stock Performance And Outlook Of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM)

In the last trading session, 1.32 million shares of the Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.56, and it changed around $0.46 or 4.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.64B. XM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.65, offering almost -242.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.38% since then. We note from Qualtrics International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.68 million.

Qualtrics International Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended XM as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Qualtrics International Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) trade information

Instantly XM has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.83 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.34% year-to-date, but still up 13.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) is 13.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.13 day(s).

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) estimates and forecasts

Qualtrics International Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -25.85 percent over the past six months and at a 500.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 34.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $381.11 million in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Qualtrics International Inc. to make $393.91 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $316.04 million and $335.65 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.40%.

Qualtrics International Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -278.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

XM Dividends

Qualtrics International Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 24 and January 30.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.79% of Qualtrics International Inc. shares, and 78.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.42%. Qualtrics International Inc. stock is held by 252 institutions, with Silver Lake Group, L.l.c. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 15.39% of the shares, which is about 24.99 million shares worth $312.6 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.26% or 8.55 million shares worth $106.93 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and College Retirement Equities Fund-Growth Account were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.8 million shares worth $35.07 million, making up 1.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, College Retirement Equities Fund-Growth Account held roughly 2.71 million shares worth around $33.85 million, which represents about 1.67% of the total shares outstanding.