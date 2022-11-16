Stock Performance And Outlook Of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAH)

In today’s recent session, 0.45 million shares of the Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.81, and it changed around -$0.07 or -8.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $157.84M. AVAH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.10, offering almost -900.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.86, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -6.17% since then. We note from Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 232.61K.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended AVAH as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) trade information

Instantly AVAH has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.59% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1300 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.32%. The company’s shares are currently down -88.10% year-to-date, but still down -21.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) is -36.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.23, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AVAH is forecast to be at a low of $1.10 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -764.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -35.8% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) estimates and forecasts

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -68.99 percent over the past six months and at a -69.05% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -15.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -60.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $452.83 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. to make $462.98 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $414.07 million and $450.53 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.80%.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -116.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 6.24% per year for the next five years.

AVAH Dividends

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.34% of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. shares, and 92.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.27%. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. stock is held by 135 institutions, with Bain Capital Investors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 43.89% of the shares, which is about 81.6 million shares worth $65.69 million.

J.H. Whitney Equity Partners VII, LLC, with 26.17% or 48.66 million shares worth $39.17 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder Small/Mid Cap Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.11 million shares worth $2.5 million, making up 1.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.28 million shares worth around $1.03 million, which represents about 0.69% of the total shares outstanding.