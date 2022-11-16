Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In today’s recent session, 0.74 million shares of the Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.65, and it changed around $1.5 or 14.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.84B. SRAD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.54, offering almost -110.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.06% since then. We note from Sportradar Group AG’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 266.58K.

Sportradar Group AG stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SRAD as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Sportradar Group AG is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) trade information

Instantly SRAD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 14.83% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.74 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.56%. The company’s shares are currently down -42.23% year-to-date, but still up 8.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) is 20.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.88 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SRAD is forecast to be at a low of $8.03 and a high of $25.38. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -117.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 31.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) estimates and forecasts

Sportradar Group AG share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.59 percent over the past six months and at a 216.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $172.27 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Sportradar Group AG to make $188.85 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $156.04 million and $163.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.50%.

SRAD Dividends

Sportradar Group AG’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 16.

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.00% of Sportradar Group AG shares, and 82.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.86%. Sportradar Group AG stock is held by 72 institutions, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 47.26% of the shares, which is about 97.62 million shares worth $771.17 million.

Technology Crossover Management IX, Ltd., with 13.69% or 28.28 million shares worth $223.39 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.06 million shares worth $24.14 million, making up 1.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held roughly 1.4 million shares worth around $13.45 million, which represents about 0.68% of the total shares outstanding.