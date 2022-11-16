Risk-Taking Investors May Find Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGLY) Worth A Gamble.

In today’s recent session, 2.57 million shares of the Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.94, and it changed around -$0.63 or -24.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $58.42M. SGLY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.86, offering almost -923.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.00, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -3.09% since then. We note from Singularity Future Technology Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 196.11K.

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) trade information

Instantly SGLY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -24.51% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.75 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.45%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.12% year-to-date, but still down -2.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) is 20.66% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.96 day(s).

SGLY Dividends

Singularity Future Technology Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.68% of Singularity Future Technology Ltd. shares, and 1.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.29%. Singularity Future Technology Ltd. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.32% of the shares, which is about 69524.0 shares worth $0.21 million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.16% or 35259.0 shares worth $0.11 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Digital Revolution ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 23356.0 shares worth $70768.0, making up 0.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 11251.0 shares worth around $34090.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.