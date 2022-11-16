Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) Stock Forecast 2022: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In today’s recent session, 1.68 million shares of the Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $63.54, and it changed around $3.8 or 6.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.62B. QSR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $62.17, offering almost 2.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $46.68, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.53% since then. We note from Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.40 million.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) trade information

Instantly QSR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.36% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 64.53 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.55% year-to-date, but still down -1.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) is 9.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $65.43, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 2.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QSR is forecast to be at a low of $56.00 and a high of $75.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -18.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) estimates and forecasts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 14.84 percent over the past six months and at a 10.64% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 5.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 2.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.66 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. to make $1.66 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.5 billion and $1.55 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.10%. Restaurant Brands International Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 68.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 7.59% per year for the next five years.

QSR Dividends

Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 13 and February 17. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.62 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.16. It is important to note, however, that the 3.62% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.47% of Restaurant Brands International Inc. shares, and 84.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.16%. Restaurant Brands International Inc. stock is held by 603 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 12.27% of the shares, which is about 37.56 million shares worth $1.88 billion.

Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P., with 7.78% or 23.82 million shares worth $1.19 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fundamental Investors Inc and Income Fund of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 11.72 million shares worth $623.07 million, making up 3.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Income Fund of America Inc held roughly 10.72 million shares worth around $570.27 million, which represents about 3.50% of the total shares outstanding.