Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEB): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 0.65 million shares of the Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.13, and it changed around $2.99 or 41.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.14B. QRTEB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.93, offering almost -116.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.04, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 69.99% since then. We note from Qurate Retail Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 63030.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 26.66K.

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) trade information

Instantly QRTEB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 41.91% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.95 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.49%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.07% year-to-date, but still up 36.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) is -0.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12100.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.60, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -533.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QRTEB is forecast to be at a low of $1.20 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 80.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 88.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

QRTEB Dividends

Qurate Retail Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 25 and March 02.

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 88.19% of Qurate Retail Inc. shares, and 0.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.09%. Qurate Retail Inc. stock is held by 9 institutions, with CSS LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.23% of the shares, which is about 19319.0 shares worth $73412.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.16% or 13276.0 shares worth $50448.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Humankind Benefit Corp-Humankind US Stock ETF and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 10748.0 shares worth $40842.0, making up 0.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF held roughly 4939.0 shares worth around $54724.0, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.