PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In today’s recent session, 2.77 million shares of the PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.55, and it changed around $0.11 or 0.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.72B. PCG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.60, offering almost -7.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.64, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.75% since then. We note from PG&E Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 27.66 million.

PG&E Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended PCG as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. PG&E Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) trade information

Instantly PCG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.73% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.12 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.95% year-to-date, but still down -3.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) is 1.98% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 126.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.27, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PCG is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -30.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) estimates and forecasts

PG&E Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 19.34 percent over the past six months and at a 2.78% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 45.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -16.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.6 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect PG&E Corporation to make $6.19 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.25 billion and $5.23 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.10%. PG&E Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 95.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 4.59% per year for the next five years.

PCG Dividends

PG&E Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 08 and February 13.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.97% of PG&E Corporation shares, and 68.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.21%. PG&E Corporation stock is held by 641 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.88% of the shares, which is about 194.32 million shares worth $1.94 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.69% or 189.65 million shares worth $1.89 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Investment Company Of America and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 91.36 million shares worth $1.14 billion, making up 3.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 87.19 million shares worth around $1.09 billion, which represents about 3.54% of the total shares outstanding.