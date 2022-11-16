Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 4.14 million shares of the Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $73.34, and it changed around -$1.09 or -1.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $64.15B. OXY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $77.13, offering almost -5.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.05, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 64.48% since then. We note from Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.15 million.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 18 recommended OXY as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Occidental Petroleum Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $2.46 for the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) trade information

Instantly OXY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.46% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 75.78 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.22%. The company’s shares are currently up 156.74% year-to-date, but still down -0.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) is 10.50% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 52.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.08 day(s).

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) estimates and forecasts

Occidental Petroleum Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 9.55 percent over the past six months and at a 289.41% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 182.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 53.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 42.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.5 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Corporation to make $9.36 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.55 billion and $8.01 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 45.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.10%. Occidental Petroleum Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 113.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 37.77% per year for the next five years.

OXY Dividends

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.70 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.52. It is important to note, however, that the 0.70% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.18% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares, and 82.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.13%. Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock is held by 1,379 institutions, with Berkshire Hathaway, Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 16.92% of the shares, which is about 158.55 million shares worth $9.34 billion.

Dodge & Cox Inc, with 10.50% or 98.42 million shares worth $5.8 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 60.55 million shares worth $3.72 billion, making up 6.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 22.08 million shares worth around $1.3 billion, which represents about 2.36% of the total shares outstanding.