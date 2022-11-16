New York Community Bancorp Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of NYCB Stock In 2022

In today’s recent session, 1.63 million shares of the New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.70, and it changed around -$0.2 or -1.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.44B. NYCB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.56, offering almost -39.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.17, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.77% since then. We note from New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.57 million.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended NYCB as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. New York Community Bancorp Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) trade information

Instantly NYCB has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.97% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.23 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.18%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.92% year-to-date, but still up 10.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) is 12.88% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 49.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 4.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NYCB is forecast to be at a low of $8.50 and a high of $12.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -28.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) estimates and forecasts

New York Community Bancorp Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.45 percent over the past six months and at a 1.61% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -12.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -12.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $428.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect New York Community Bancorp Inc. to make $532.44 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $322 million and $332 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 33.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 60.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.40%.

NYCB Dividends

New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 24 and January 30. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.87 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.68. It is important to note, however, that the 6.87% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.66% of New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, and 64.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.09%. New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock is held by 569 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 11.48% of the shares, which is about 53.52 million shares worth $488.63 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.41% or 43.86 million shares worth $400.43 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 13.53 million shares worth $115.44 million, making up 2.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 13.08 million shares worth around $119.46 million, which represents about 2.81% of the total shares outstanding.