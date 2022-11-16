Moderna Inc.â€™s (MRNA): Have You Analyzed Stockâ€™s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 5.14 million shares of the Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) were traded, and its beta was 1.73. Most recently the companyâ€™s share price was $185.47, and it changed around $6.44 or 3.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $70.16B. MRNA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $376.65, offering almost -103.08% off that amount. The share priceâ€™s 52-week low was $115.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.98% since then. We note from Moderna Inc.â€™s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.02 million.

Moderna Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended MRNA as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Moderna Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $3.29 for the current quarter.

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) trade information

Instantly MRNA has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 187.87 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stockâ€™s daily price by 1.28%. The companyâ€™s shares are currently down -26.97% year-to-date, but still up 12.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) is 33.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $210.93, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MRNA is forecast to be at a low of $101.00 and a high of $506.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -172.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 45.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) estimates and forecasts

Moderna Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the companyâ€™s shares have risen 30.36 percent over the past six months and at a -24.07% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -57.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -28.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.53 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Moderna Inc. to make $6.88 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The companyâ€™s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.21 billion and $7.21 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the companyâ€™s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -43.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.60%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 111.10%.

MRNA Dividends

Moderna Inc.â€™s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 03.

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)â€™s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.54% of Moderna Inc. shares, and 64.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.84%. Moderna Inc. stock is held by 1,439 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 11.45% of the shares, which is about 45.56 million shares worth $6.51 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.95% or 27.65 million shares worth $3.95 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 9.96 million shares worth $1.42 billion, making up 2.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund held roughly 9.9 million shares worth around $1.44 billion, which represents about 2.49% of the total shares outstanding.