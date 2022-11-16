Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 3.4 million shares of the Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) were traded, and its beta was 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.39, and it changed around -$0.98 or -3.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.53B. LAC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.56, offering almost -57.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.89, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.42% since then. We note from Lithium Americas Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.33 million.

Lithium Americas Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LAC as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Lithium Americas Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) trade information

Instantly LAC has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 29.48 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.38% year-to-date, but still down -3.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) is 12.92% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.05, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LAC is forecast to be at a low of $29.35 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -51.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) estimates and forecasts

Lithium Americas Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 9.00 percent over the past six months and at a -90.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -2.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -63.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 85.70% in the next quarter.

1 analysts expect Lithium Americas Corp. to make $31 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.30%.

LAC Dividends

Lithium Americas Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 27.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.42% of Lithium Americas Corp. shares, and 25.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.74%. Lithium Americas Corp. stock is held by 316 institutions, with Fifthdelta Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.71% of the shares, which is about 6.35 million shares worth $127.73 million.

Himension Capital (Singapore) PTE Ltd., with 2.47% or 3.32 million shares worth $66.9 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.89 million shares worth $49.63 million, making up 1.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 1.22 million shares worth around $31.09 million, which represents about 0.91% of the total shares outstanding.