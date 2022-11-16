Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) were traded, and its beta was 2.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.33, and it changed around $0.3 or 1.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.18B. LSPD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $71.72, offering almost -313.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.62% since then. We note from Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 million.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended LSPD as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) trade information

Instantly LSPD has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.14 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.47%. The company’s shares are currently down -57.14% year-to-date, but still up 14.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) is -5.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.42 day(s).

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) estimates and forecasts

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.59 percent over the past six months and at a 24.32% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 42.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 37.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $182.71 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Lightspeed Commerce Inc. to make $200.48 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.20%.

LSPD Dividends

Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 31 and February 06.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.00% of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. shares, and 59.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.79%. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. stock is held by 288 institutions, with Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 16.16% of the shares, which is about 24.29 million shares worth $541.58 million.

Capital International Investors, with 4.01% or 6.03 million shares worth $134.55 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.73 million shares worth $38.59 million, making up 1.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 1.68 million shares worth around $36.03 million, which represents about 1.12% of the total shares outstanding.