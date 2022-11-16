Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA).

In today’s recent session, 0.63 million shares of the Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.69, and it changed around -$0.16 or -5.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $277.11M. CASA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.18, offering almost -166.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.35, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.64% since then. We note from Casa Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 188.46K.

Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) trade information

Instantly CASA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.44% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.89 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.92%. The company’s shares are currently down -49.74% year-to-date, but still up 12.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) is -12.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 16.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CASA is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -48.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) estimates and forecasts

Casa Systems Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -34.18 percent over the past six months and at a -650.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -22.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $74.32 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Casa Systems Inc. to make $79.27 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $94.28 million and $97.21 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -21.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -18.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.80%.

CASA Dividends

Casa Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 03.

Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.01% of Casa Systems Inc. shares, and 74.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.89%. Casa Systems Inc. stock is held by 139 institutions, with Summit Partners, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 36.23% of the shares, which is about 34.12 million shares worth $134.11 million.

AllianceBernstein, L.P., with 4.54% or 4.28 million shares worth $16.82 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 1.15 million shares worth $5.08 million, making up 1.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF held roughly 1.05 million shares worth around $4.12 million, which represents about 1.11% of the total shares outstanding.