Let’s Talk About How Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FND) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 2.14 million shares of the Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) were traded, and its beta was 1.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $79.50, and it changed around $2.03 or 2.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.14B. FND currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $138.72, offering almost -74.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $59.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.64% since then. We note from Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 million.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended FND as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) trade information

Instantly FND has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 84.26 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.85% year-to-date, but still up 11.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) is 12.54% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $84.05, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 5.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FND is forecast to be at a low of $65.00 and a high of $107.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -34.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) estimates and forecasts

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.26 percent over the past six months and at a 11.07% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 8.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 47.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.09 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. to make $1.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $876.55 million and $914.34 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 41.40%. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 43.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 23.00% per year for the next five years.

FND Dividends

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 03.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.87% of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. shares, and 105.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.54%. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. stock is held by 468 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 12.23% of the shares, which is about 12.97 million shares worth $816.67 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.53% or 9.04 million shares worth $569.24 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 5.62 million shares worth $395.05 million, making up 5.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 4.05 million shares worth around $254.76 million, which represents about 3.82% of the total shares outstanding.