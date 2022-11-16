Let’s Talk About How Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) Stock Is Doing.

In today’s recent session, 0.64 million shares of the Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.15, and it changed around -$0.02 or -12.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.35M. BNTC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.47, offering almost -2213.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.13, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.33% since then. We note from Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 550.22K.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) trade information

Instantly BNTC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -12.77% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1750 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -93.39% year-to-date, but still up 7.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) is -26.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 81530.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.33 day(s).

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) estimates and forecasts

Benitec Biopharma Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -83.51 percent over the past six months and at a 78.48% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -45.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Benitec Biopharma Inc. to make $10k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -60.00%.

BNTC Dividends

Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 13 and February 17.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.60% of Benitec Biopharma Inc. shares, and 51.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.23%. Benitec Biopharma Inc. stock is held by 28 institutions, with Suvretta Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.98% of the shares, which is about 0.77 million shares worth $0.89 million.

Barclays Plc, with 0.53% or 0.14 million shares worth $0.16 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 74773.0 shares worth $86736.0, making up 0.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 30435.0 shares worth around $35304.0, which represents about 0.12% of the total shares outstanding.