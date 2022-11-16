Let’s Get Started On The 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.42 million shares of the 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) were traded, and its beta was 1.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.28, and it changed around $0.03 or 2.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $261.70M. XXII currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.52, offering almost -175.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.59% since then. We note from 22nd Century Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.05 million.

22nd Century Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended XXII as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. 22nd Century Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) trade information

Instantly XXII has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3000 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.58% year-to-date, but still up 13.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) is 4.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 76.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XXII is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $8.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -564.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -212.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) estimates and forecasts

22nd Century Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.98 percent over the past six months and at a -29.41% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -8.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 109.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $19.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect 22nd Century Group Inc. to make $21.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.81 million and $7.96 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 154.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 168.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.60%.

XXII Dividends

22nd Century Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 08.

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.58% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares, and 20.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.05%. 22nd Century Group Inc. stock is held by 172 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.64% of the shares, which is about 9.97 million shares worth $21.23 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.12% or 8.84 million shares worth $18.83 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 6.37 million shares worth $13.56 million, making up 2.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.52 million shares worth around $11.76 million, which represents about 2.57% of the total shares outstanding.