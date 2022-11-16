Let’s Discuss The Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ: COLI) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 4.44 million shares of the Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.02, and it changed around $0.08 or 0.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $428.71M. COLI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.98, offering almost 0.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 3.69% since then. We note from Colicity Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 28420.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 71.24K.

Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) trade information

Instantly COLI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.80% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 1.95% year-to-date, but still up 0.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) is 0.51% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 342.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

COLI Dividends

Colicity Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Colicity Inc. shares, and 84.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.63%. Colicity Inc. stock is held by 104 institutions, with Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.80% of the shares, which is about 2.0 million shares worth $20.04 million.

Aristeia Capital, LLC, with 3.58% or 1.24 million shares worth $12.38 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.52 million shares worth $5.18 million, making up 1.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund held roughly 0.47 million shares worth around $4.66 million, which represents about 1.35% of the total shares outstanding.