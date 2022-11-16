Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 1.64 million shares of the Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.65, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.29B. KD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.52, offering almost -92.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.54% since then. We note from Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.63 million.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended KD as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.84 for the current quarter.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) trade information

Instantly KD has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.17 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.66%. The company’s shares are currently down -41.16% year-to-date, but still up 12.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) is 22.55% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KD is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -22.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.1 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Kyndryl Holdings Inc. to make $3.98 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

KD Dividends

Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 03.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.53% of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. shares, and 65.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.23%. Kyndryl Holdings Inc. stock is held by 799 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.00% of the shares, which is about 20.41 million shares worth $199.59 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 7.67% or 17.39 million shares worth $170.05 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 5.95 million shares worth $58.17 million, making up 2.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 5.92 million shares worth around $48.97 million, which represents about 2.61% of the total shares outstanding.