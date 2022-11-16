Is Taysha Gene Therapies Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TSHA) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 1.4 million shares of the Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.20, and it changed around -$0.12 or -5.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $122.91M. TSHA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.34, offering almost -597.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.64% since then. We note from Taysha Gene Therapies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.24 million.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TSHA as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.82 for the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) trade information

Instantly TSHA has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.17% at the end of last trading. The rise to weekly highs of 2.46 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.57%. We can see from the shorts that 0.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.64, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TSHA is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $24.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -990.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -36.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) estimates and forecasts

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.33 percent over the past six months and at a 29.74% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 39.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.90% in the next quarter.

TSHA Dividends

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 14.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.25% of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. shares, and 35.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.49%. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. stock is held by 96 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.02% of the shares, which is about 3.3 million shares worth $12.26 million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with 4.00% or 1.64 million shares worth $6.11 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 0.95 million shares worth $3.88 million, making up 2.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 0.88 million shares worth around $3.28 million, which represents about 2.15% of the total shares outstanding.