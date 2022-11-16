Is InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ: INM) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In today’s recent session, 13.36 million shares of the InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.52, and it changed around $1.74 or 62.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.79M. INM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $59.25, offering almost -1210.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.40, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.9% since then. We note from InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 967.16K.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended INM as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) trade information

Instantly INM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 62.59% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.74 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.64%. The company’s shares are currently down -91.51% year-to-date, but still up 10.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) is -46.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13690.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 77.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INM is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -342.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -342.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) estimates and forecasts

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -86.60 percent over the past six months and at a 48.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 97.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 97.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 359.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $321k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $500k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5k and $4k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6,320.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12,400.00%.

INM Dividends

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 13 and February 17.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.54% of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 17.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.84%. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.08% of the shares, which is about 38245.0 shares worth $0.17 million.

Bank of America Corporation, with 0.72% or 6770.0 shares worth $29666.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 556.0 shares worth $2436.0, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund held roughly 48.0 shares worth around $210.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.