Is Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) Worth Your Money In 2022?

In today’s recent session, 2.84 million shares of the Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.62, and it changed around $0.08 or 15.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $33.57M. FRSX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.02, offering almost -387.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.48, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.58% since then. We note from Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 134.68K.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended FRSX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) trade information

Instantly FRSX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 15.32% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6900 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -68.17% year-to-date, but still up 5.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) is 5.66% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FRSX is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -545.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -545.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.30% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $80k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. to make $100k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

FRSX Dividends

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. shares, and 3.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.11%. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. stock is held by 37 institutions, with Millennium Management Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.66% of the shares, which is about 0.43 million shares worth $0.27 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.53% or 0.34 million shares worth $0.22 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 2169.0 shares worth $1359.0, making up 0.00% of all outstanding shares.