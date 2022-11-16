Is Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the last trading session, 1.24 million shares of the Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.32, and it changed around $0.04 or 13.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.29M. BBLG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.78, offering almost -2018.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.88% since then. We note from Bone Biologics Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 213.05K.

Bone Biologics Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BBLG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bone Biologics Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG) trade information

Instantly BBLG has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3699 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.49%. The company’s shares are currently down -90.87% year-to-date, but still down -3.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG) is -39.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 61020.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 85.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BBLG is forecast to be at a low of $2.25 and a high of $2.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -603.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -603.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 54.00%.

BBLG Dividends

Bone Biologics Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 54.37% of Bone Biologics Corporation shares, and 5.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.31%. Bone Biologics Corporation stock is held by 5 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.32% of the shares, which is about 33461.0 shares worth $46845.0.

UBS Group AG, with 0.07% or 7673.0 shares worth $10742.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 33461.0 shares worth $46845.0, making up 0.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 5900.0 shares worth around $8260.0, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.