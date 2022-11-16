Is Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In today’s recent session, 1.96 million shares of the Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP) have been traded, and its beta is 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $153.22, and it changed around -$30.72 or -16.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.89B. AAP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $244.55, offering almost -59.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $154.46, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -0.81% since then. We note from Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 842.17K.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended AAP as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Advance Auto Parts Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $3.32 for the current quarter.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP) trade information

Instantly AAP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -16.70% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 189.74 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.32% year-to-date, but still up 0.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP) is 8.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $200.74, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AAP is forecast to be at a low of $132.00 and a high of $252.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -64.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) estimates and forecasts

Advance Auto Parts Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.94 percent over the past six months and at a 8.15% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 3.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.64 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Advance Auto Parts Inc. to make $2.41 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.00%. Advance Auto Parts Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 33.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 11.10% per year for the next five years.

AAP Dividends

Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 16. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.26 percent and its annual dividend per share was 6.00. It is important to note, however, that the 3.26% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.78% of Advance Auto Parts Inc. shares, and 103.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.89%. Advance Auto Parts Inc. stock is held by 945 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 11.67% of the shares, which is about 7.01 million shares worth $1.21 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.82% or 4.1 million shares worth $709.72 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

JP Morgan Equity Income Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.87 million shares worth $323.64 million, making up 3.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.78 million shares worth around $308.76 million, which represents about 2.97% of the total shares outstanding.