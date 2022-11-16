Informatica Inc. (NYSE: INFA): Performance Review And Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.43 million shares of the Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.17, and it changed around -$0.82 or -4.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.36B. INFA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.13, offering almost -120.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.84% since then. We note from Informatica Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 379.28K.

Informatica Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended INFA as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Informatica Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter.

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) trade information

Instantly INFA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.32% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.65 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.65% year-to-date, but still up 2.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) is -2.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.04, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INFA is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -65.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Informatica Inc. (INFA) estimates and forecasts

Informatica Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.01 percent over the past six months and at a -2.56% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $404.05 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Informatica Inc. to make $390.44 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $406.71 million and $362.35 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.80%.

Informatica Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 34.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 14.82% per year for the next five years.

INFA Dividends

Informatica Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 26.

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 53.26% of Informatica Inc. shares, and 45.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.10%. Informatica Inc. stock is held by 142 institutions, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 30.98% of the shares, which is about 73.45 million shares worth $1.53 billion.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 4.38% or 10.38 million shares worth $215.57 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Hartford Mid Cap Fund and New Economy Fund (The) were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 4.93 million shares worth $112.99 million, making up 2.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New Economy Fund (The) held roughly 3.61 million shares worth around $72.51 million, which represents about 1.52% of the total shares outstanding.