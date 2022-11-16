If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR)

In the last trading session, 2.11 million shares of the Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) were traded, and its beta was 1.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.69, and it changed around $0.23 or 0.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.92B. SPR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.31, offering almost -99.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.79% since then. We note from Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.36 million.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended SPR as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.4 for the current quarter.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) trade information

Instantly SPR has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 29.36 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.06% year-to-date, but still down -2.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) is 8.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.74 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.07, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPR is forecast to be at a low of $26.00 and a high of $44.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -64.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) estimates and forecasts

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -18.18 percent over the past six months and at a 46.24% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 64.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 73.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.33 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. to make $1.4 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 31.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.80%.

SPR Dividends

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 31 and February 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.15 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.15% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.95% of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares, and 85.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.73%. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock is held by 384 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.79% of the shares, which is about 10.29 million shares worth $301.57 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 6.03% or 6.34 million shares worth $185.79 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.09 million shares worth $90.52 million, making up 2.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held roughly 2.75 million shares worth around $90.21 million, which represents about 2.61% of the total shares outstanding.