Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 1.98 million shares of the Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) were traded, and its beta was 1.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.52, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.86B. HBM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.75, offering almost -58.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.2% since then. We note from Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.49 million.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended HBM as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Hudbay Minerals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) trade information

Instantly HBM has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.74 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.83%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.86% year-to-date, but still up 8.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) is 39.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.72 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HBM is forecast to be at a low of $4.37 and a high of $8.87. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -60.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) estimates and forecasts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.50 percent over the past six months and at a 111.11% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -140.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 69.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $284.54 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. to make $426.65 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -44.30%. Hudbay Minerals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -68.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 4.10% per year for the next five years.

HBM Dividends

Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 03. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.36 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.02. It is important to note, however, that the 0.36% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.10% of Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares, and 75.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.07%. Hudbay Minerals Inc. stock is held by 236 institutions, with Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 16.74% of the shares, which is about 43.86 million shares worth $178.93 million.

GMT Capital Corp, with 11.83% or 30.99 million shares worth $126.46 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 5.46 million shares worth $22.0 million, making up 2.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio held roughly 4.52 million shares worth around $17.42 million, which represents about 1.73% of the total shares outstanding.