How To Invest In Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 2.09 million shares of the Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) were traded, and its beta was 1.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.28, and it changed around -$0.05 or -2.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.09B. ANGI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.38, offering almost -399.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.61% since then. We note from Angi Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.59 million.

Angi Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ANGI as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Angi Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) trade information

Instantly ANGI has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.57 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -75.24% year-to-date, but still up 19.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) is 7.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.92 day(s).

Angi Inc. (ANGI) estimates and forecasts

Angi Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -53.94 percent over the past six months and at a -28.57% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $502.91 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Angi Inc. to make $453.92 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $461.56 million and $415.86 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.20%.

ANGI Dividends

Angi Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 13 and February 17.

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.08% of Angi Inc. shares, and 99.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.92%. Angi Inc. stock is held by 185 institutions, with Brown Advisory Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 14.71% of the shares, which is about 11.95 million shares worth $54.74 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.22% or 5.87 million shares worth $26.89 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd and Parnassus Mid Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 3.66 million shares worth $10.79 million, making up 4.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Parnassus Mid Cap Growth Fund held roughly 2.29 million shares worth around $10.51 million, which represents about 2.82% of the total shares outstanding.