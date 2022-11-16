HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT): Decline Of -241.88% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2022

In today’s recent session, 2.82 million shares of the HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.51, and it changed around -$0.19 or -5.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.82M. BEAT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.74, offering almost -92.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 68.09% since then. We note from HeartBeam Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.85 million.

HeartBeam Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BEAT as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. HeartBeam Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.32 for the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) trade information

Instantly BEAT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.04% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.11 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.6%. The company’s shares are currently up 20.13% year-to-date, but still down -1.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) is -12.94% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 64.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BEAT is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -241.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -127.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) estimates and forecasts

HeartBeam Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 174.07 percent over the past six months and at a 14.56% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.40%.

1 analysts expect HeartBeam Inc. to make $200k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

BEAT Dividends

HeartBeam Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.78% of HeartBeam Inc. shares, and 13.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.06%. HeartBeam Inc. stock is held by 8 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.44% of the shares, which is about 0.2 million shares worth $0.25 million.

D’Orazio & Associates, Inc., with 0.33% or 26500.0 shares worth $0.1 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 15570.0 shares worth $20085.0, making up 0.19% of all outstanding shares.