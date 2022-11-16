Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 2.15 million shares of the Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) were traded, and its beta was 1.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $107.70, and it changed around $0.64 or 0.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.57B. GNRC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $463.46, offering almost -330.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $95.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.94% since then. We note from Generac Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.99 million.

Generac Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended GNRC as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Generac Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.93 for the current quarter.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) trade information

Instantly GNRC has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 115.91 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -69.40% year-to-date, but still up 4.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) is -25.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.48 day(s).

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) estimates and forecasts

Generac Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -52.33 percent over the past six months and at a -7.58% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -17.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -12.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.14 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 19 analysts expect Generac Holdings Inc. to make $1.12 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $942.7 million and $1.07 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 21.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.60%. Generac Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 51.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 4.21% per year for the next five years.

GNRC Dividends

Generac Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 14 and February 20.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.71% of Generac Holdings Inc. shares, and 94.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.20%. Generac Holdings Inc. stock is held by 1,125 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 10.76% of the shares, which is about 6.87 million shares worth $1.45 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.19% or 4.59 million shares worth $966.94 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.88 million shares worth $396.21 million, making up 2.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.47 million shares worth around $309.41 million, which represents about 2.30% of the total shares outstanding.