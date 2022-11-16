Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB)

In the last trading session, 1.45 million shares of the Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) were traded, and its beta was 0.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.35, and it changed around $1.59 or 11.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.23B. WB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.55, offering almost -203.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.72% since then. We note from Weibo Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 946.17K.

Weibo Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended WB as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Weibo Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) trade information

Instantly WB has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.72 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.45% year-to-date, but still up 17.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) is 10.83% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.79 day(s).

Weibo Corporation (WB) estimates and forecasts

Weibo Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.60 percent over the past six months and at a -30.52% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -43.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -28.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -14.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $471.34 million in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Weibo Corporation to make $518.04 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $607.43 million and $616.29 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -22.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -15.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.90%. Weibo Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 35.20% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -5.63% per year for the next five years.

WB Dividends

Weibo Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 09 and November 14.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.12% of Weibo Corporation shares, and 43.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.78%. Weibo Corporation stock is held by 282 institutions, with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 6.35% of the shares, which is about 9.0 million shares worth $208.17 million.

Bank of America Corporation, with 4.12% or 5.84 million shares worth $135.06 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Discovery Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.9 million shares worth $67.08 million, making up 2.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Discovery Stock Fund held roughly 2.27 million shares worth around $43.54 million, which represents about 1.60% of the total shares outstanding.