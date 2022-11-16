Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV)

In the last trading session, 2.01 million shares of the Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.34, and it changed around $0.05 or 3.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $93.80M. SEV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.49, offering almost -3444.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.13% since then. We note from Sono Group N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 844.57K.

Sono Group N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SEV as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sono Group N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.33 for the current quarter.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) trade information

Instantly SEV has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6000 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -86.09% year-to-date, but still up 10.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) is -22.54% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.31 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.05, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 77.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SEV is forecast to be at a low of $4.12 and a high of $7.07. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -427.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -207.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) estimates and forecasts

Sono Group N.V. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -57.59 percent over the past six months and at a -13.39% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -7.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18,789.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $510k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Sono Group N.V. to make $2.93 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

SEV Dividends

Sono Group N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 08.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 54.22% of Sono Group N.V. shares, and 8.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.63%. Sono Group N.V. stock is held by 37 institutions, with AIGH Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.31% of the shares, which is about 3.52 million shares worth $10.34 million.

Millennium Management Llc, with 0.60% or 0.49 million shares worth $1.45 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Northern Lights Fd Tr II-North Star Opportunity Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 0.26 million shares worth $0.76 million, making up 0.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 38128.0 shares worth around $0.11 million, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.