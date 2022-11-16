Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC)

In today’s recent session, 3.38 million shares of the Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) have been traded, and its beta is 0.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.19, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.35B. KGC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.13, offering almost -70.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.4% since then. We note from Kinross Gold Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 26.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.39 million.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) trade information

Instantly KGC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.48% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.46 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.05%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.23% year-to-date, but still down -0.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) is 21.93% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 59.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.42 day(s).

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) estimates and forecasts

Kinross Gold Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.58 percent over the past six months and at a -46.51% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -4.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.04 billion in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.30%. Kinross Gold Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -82.10% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -7.53% per year for the next five years.

KGC Dividends

Kinross Gold Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 14 and February 20. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.88 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 2.88% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.38% of Kinross Gold Corporation shares, and 70.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.80%. Kinross Gold Corporation stock is held by 552 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 10.82% of the shares, which is about 139.1 million shares worth $582.12 million.

Barclays Plc, with 5.87% or 75.41 million shares worth $315.57 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 66.7 million shares worth $279.16 million, making up 5.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 46.96 million shares worth around $196.54 million, which represents about 3.65% of the total shares outstanding.