Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM)

In today’s recent session, 1.88 million shares of the Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) have been traded, and its beta is 2.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.14, and it changed around -$0.85 or -14.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.07B. GSM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.81, offering almost -90.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.53, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.87% since then. We note from Ferroglobe PLC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.51 million.

Ferroglobe PLC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GSM as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ferroglobe PLC is expected to report earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) trade information

Instantly GSM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -14.27% on intraday trading today. The rise to weekly highs of 6.36 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.18%. We can see from the shorts that 1.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.01 day(s).

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) estimates and forecasts

Ferroglobe PLC share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.90 percent over the past six months and at a 1,727.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 58.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $694.65 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Ferroglobe PLC to make $564.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $429.21 million and $569.77 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 61.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.50%. Ferroglobe PLC earnings are expected to increase by 56.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

GSM Dividends

Ferroglobe PLC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 06.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 48.76% of Ferroglobe PLC shares, and 41.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.57%. Ferroglobe PLC stock is held by 104 institutions, with Rubric Capital Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.87% of the shares, which is about 11.0 million shares worth $65.34 million.

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC, with 3.97% or 7.44 million shares worth $44.18 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

John Hancock Trust-Disciplined Value International Fund and American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.02 million shares worth $10.65 million, making up 1.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd held roughly 1.76 million shares worth around $10.85 million, which represents about 0.94% of the total shares outstanding.