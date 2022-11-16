Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS)

In the last trading session, 1.16 million shares of the D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.72, and it changed around $0.02 or 2.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $234.69M. HEPS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.98, offering almost -452.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.06% since then. We note from D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 442.21K.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) trade information

Instantly HEPS has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7500 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -62.31% year-to-date, but still up 2.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) is -8.87% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.05 day(s).

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) estimates and forecasts

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -50.69 percent over the past six months and at a 56.34% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -10.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 34.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 15.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 74.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. to make $3.37 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.75 billion and $1.66 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 70.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 103.10%.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. earnings are expected to increase by -57.80% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -13.40% per year for the next five years.

HEPS Dividends

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 28.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 76.47% of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares, and 15.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.19%. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. stock is held by 60 institutions, with Genesis Investment Management, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 2.76% of the shares, which is about 7.89 million shares worth $7.6 million.

Must Asset Management Inc., with 2.50% or 7.15 million shares worth $4.35 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Europe Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.82 million shares worth $1.71 million, making up 0.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Europe Fund held roughly 0.9 million shares worth around $0.79 million, which represents about 0.31% of the total shares outstanding.