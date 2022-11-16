Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN)

In today’s recent session, 2.35 million shares of the Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.29, and it changed around $0.03 or 10.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.92M. AKAN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.00, offering almost -10589.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.21, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.59% since then. We note from Akanda Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 628.55K.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) trade information

Instantly AKAN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 10.31% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2899 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -97.49% year-to-date, but still up 1.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) is 0.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.18 day(s).

AKAN Dividends

Akanda Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 72.86% of Akanda Corp. shares, and 0.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.20%. Akanda Corp. stock is held by 5 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.84% of the shares, which is about 0.24 million shares worth $73109.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.30% or 86463.0 shares worth $26137.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 0.24 million shares worth $73109.0, making up 0.84% of all outstanding shares.