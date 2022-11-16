FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.38 million shares of the FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.41, and it changed around $0.05 or 2.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $264.26M. FTCI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.20, offering almost -364.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.14% since then. We note from FTC Solar Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

FTC Solar Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended FTCI as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. FTC Solar Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) trade information

Instantly FTCI has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.01 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -68.12% year-to-date, but still up 24.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) is 4.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.76 day(s).

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) estimates and forecasts

FTC Solar Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -30.35 percent over the past six months and at a 7.58% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -5.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 76.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -35.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $17.22 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect FTC Solar Inc. to make $78.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -23.00%.

FTCI Dividends

FTC Solar Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 58.83% of FTC Solar Inc. shares, and 26.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.63%. FTC Solar Inc. stock is held by 127 institutions, with Hill City Capital, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.68% of the shares, which is about 3.75 million shares worth $13.57 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.52% or 3.59 million shares worth $12.98 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 4.7 million shares worth $13.9 million, making up 4.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.18 million shares worth around $4.27 million, which represents about 1.16% of the total shares outstanding.