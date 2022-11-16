Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FRGE): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 0.65 million shares of the Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.68, and it changed around $0.09 or 5.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $264.08M. FRGE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.50, offering almost -2727.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.29, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.21% since then. We note from Forge Global Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 million.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) trade information

Instantly FRGE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.66% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8600 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.68%. The company’s shares are currently down -83.84% year-to-date, but still up 8.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) is -9.66% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.63 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FRGE is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -495.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -495.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20.71 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Forge Global Holdings Inc. to make $23.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

FRGE Dividends

Forge Global Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.60% of Forge Global Holdings Inc. shares, and 27.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.35%. Forge Global Holdings Inc. stock is held by 58 institutions, with Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 5.02% of the shares, which is about 8.61 million shares worth $13.94 million.

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp, with 2.71% or 4.65 million shares worth $7.53 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.36 million shares worth $2.21 million, making up 0.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.51 million shares worth around $0.82 million, which represents about 0.30% of the total shares outstanding.