Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 0.23 million shares of the Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.50, and it changed around -$0.02 or -4.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.71M. FLGC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.76, offering almost -852.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50. We note from Flora Growth Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 484.97K.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) trade information

Instantly FLGC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.76% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5900 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -70.51% year-to-date, but still up 5.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) is -11.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.73 day(s).

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) estimates and forecasts

Flora Growth Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -59.92 percent over the past six months and at a -12.24% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.50%.

FLGC Dividends

Flora Growth Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.08% of Flora Growth Corp. shares, and 5.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.79%. Flora Growth Corp. stock is held by 35 institutions, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 2.99% of the shares, which is about 2.3 million shares worth $1.14 million.

Highbridge Capital Management, LLC., with 1.07% or 0.82 million shares worth $0.41 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.3 million shares worth $1.14 million, making up 2.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF held roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $57481.0, which represents about 0.15% of the total shares outstanding.