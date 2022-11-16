FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 1.2 million shares of the FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) were traded, and its beta was 0.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.24, and it changed around $0.3 or 6.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.42B. FINV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.33, offering almost -39.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.85% since then. We note from FinVolution Group’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 489.06K.

FinVolution Group stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended FINV as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. FinVolution Group is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) trade information

Instantly FINV has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.39 on Tuesday, 11/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.78%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.29% year-to-date, but still up 15.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) is 10.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.14, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FINV is forecast to be at a low of $40.09 and a high of $46.42. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -785.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -665.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

FinVolution Group (FINV) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.30%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 113.00%. FinVolution Group earnings are expected to increase by 27.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 0.12% per year for the next five years.

FINV Dividends

FinVolution Group’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 16 and November 21. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.91 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 3.91% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.60% of FinVolution Group shares, and 40.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.71%. FinVolution Group stock is held by 107 institutions, with Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.77% of the shares, which is about 16.55 million shares worth $78.6 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 9.74% or 16.49 million shares worth $78.32 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 4.4 million shares worth $21.66 million, making up 2.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 2.14 million shares worth around $8.97 million, which represents about 1.26% of the total shares outstanding.